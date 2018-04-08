The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 08, 2018 | Last Update : 10:29 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Nana Patekar wants to see NCP leader Sharad Pawar as Prime Minister

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Apr 8, 2018, 10:24 am IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2018, 10:25 am IST

Referring to 1996, Patekar remembered when H.D Deve Gowda became PM and Pawar missed opportunity with narrow margin.

Nana Patekar at a recently held press conference (Photo: ANI); Sharad Pawar at one of his meetings (Photo: AFP)
 Nana Patekar at a recently held press conference (Photo: ANI); Sharad Pawar at one of his meetings (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Bollywood's veteran actor, Nana Patekar, on Saturday said that he would be 'happy' to see Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Sharad Pawar as the Prime Minister of India.

Referring to 1996, Patekar said that when Karnataka chief minister H.D Deve Gowda became the Prime Minister and Pawar missed the opportunity with a narrow margin, "He (Pawar) should've been the Prime Minister way back. If Dev Gowda became the Prime Minister, then why could Sharad ji not?"

"Don't say the Congress did nothing in so many years in power. That is not correct," said Patekar on the ruling party's allegations against the Congress on its 38th Foundation Day.

He added, "Our democracy has survived for so many years in India. We should at least give credit to the Congress for that."

The actor who has now turned social activist also spoke about other issues like the burning problems of farmers and fair remunerative prices for their produce.

He also stated that Bollywood or entertainment personalities did not deserve state honours like the Padma awards.

Tags: nana patekar, sharad pawar

MOST POPULAR

1

Anushka Sharma to be awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke for making mark as producer

2

Here’s everything you need to know if you are planning to bring a dog home

3

2018 CWG: Venkat Rahul Ragala gives India another gold in weightlifting

4

Shocking: Killer artist ate farmer before using his blood, ashes to create painting

5

Hero toddler saved mother, baby sister from fire but died after running back scared

more

Editors' Picks

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham