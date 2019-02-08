Friday, Feb 08, 2019 | Last Update : 05:08 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal starrer URI enters the 200 crore club keeping the josh high

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 8, 2019, 4:51 pm IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2019, 4:51 pm IST

URI Poster
Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal's  'URI: The Surgical Strike' creates a milestone as it enters the 200 crore club with all the glory, the Indian military drama has no plan to stop its victorious journey at the box office.

RSVP's URI: The Surgical Strike is still riding high on the box office success and the winning saga goes up and above and has created a rage among the masses. Now keeping the josh high at the box office RSVP's URI: The Surgical Strike crossed 200 crores and definitely becomes the first content blockbuster of this year.

In its fourth week looking at the feedback and reactions of audiences RSVP's first release of this year, URI: The Surgical Strike is still receiving the great response at the box office after crossing the 200 crores mark.

Vicky Kaushal starrer has shattered a record previously held by the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2. The Aditya Dhar directorial has surpassed day 23 and day 24 box office collections of the Prabhas starrer.

URI: The Surgical Strike has made Rs 2.20 crore on Thursday, taking the India collections to Rs 200 crore at the end of its fourth week.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Uri: The Surgical Strike has hit the screens on 11th January 2019 and running successfully on the box office in its fourth week.

