Tuesday, Jan 08, 2019

Hrithik Roshan reveals father Rakesh Roshan diagnosed with early stage cancer

Published : Jan 8, 2019, 11:09 am IST
Hrithik took to social media to reveal that his father is all set to undergo surgery today.

Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan.
Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan took to social media to reveal that his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, was diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago.

Hrithik made the revelation on Instagram, adding his father is set to undergo surgery today.

Hrithik shared a picture with his father before their workout and captioned it, "Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn't miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it."

"As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. Love you Dad," the actor added.

Roshan's daughter Sunanina was diagnosed with cervical cancer a few years ago but emerged a survivor.

On the work front, Rakesh Roshan was all set to helm the fourth installment of Krrish franchise, which would see Hrithik returning as the superhero.

Krrish 4 is slated to release during Christmas in 2020.

