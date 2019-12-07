Saturday, Dec 07, 2019 | Last Update : 10:33 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Anushka Sharma gets emotional over demise of makeup-artist 'maestro' Subbu; see post

ANI
Published : Dec 7, 2019, 10:19 am IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2019, 10:19 am IST

A visibly disturbed and upset Anushka shared a post on Instagram consisting of four pictures of the 'Zero' actor and Subbu.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on Friday expressed her grief over the demise of her very dear friend and renowned makeup artist -- Subbu.

A visibly disturbed and upset Anushka shared a post on Instagram consisting of four pictures of the 'Zero' actor and the late makeup artist Subbu.

Referring to him as a 'maestro', as she always used to call him, wrote a rather emotional caption pouring her heart out. "He was kind, he was humble, he was gentle and he was brilliant. A maestro, as I always called him. Subbu will always remain one of the most loved and respected makeup artists in the country. He made me look beautiful every time he touched my face with his exceptional skills. And will be remembered for all the beautiful work he has left behind and all the lives he has touched. A wonderful son and brother and a beautiful soul has left us today. May you rest in peace Subbu," the caption read.

Subbu has been a go-to makeup artist for many lead actors and had a great name in the industry. The 'Raaz' actor, Bipasha Basu and the 'Bhoomi' actor Aditi Rao Hydari also commented on the post expressing their grief over the news.

Tags: anushka sharma, makeup artist, subbu, subhash vagal, subbu last rite
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

