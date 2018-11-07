The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 07, 2018 | Last Update : 05:16 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Rohit Shetty’s special wish for Ranveer on wedding to Deepika will warm your hearts

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 7, 2018, 3:46 pm IST
Updated : Nov 7, 2018, 3:46 pm IST

Shetty wrote ‘my Simmba is marrying my Meenamma’ and that was enough to win over all our hearts!

Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh.
 Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding has become the talk of the town. Their wedding month is already here and exactly a week from now i.e. on November 14-15, they will be called Mr. and Mrs. Singh.

The whole of B-Town gears up for this much-awaited ceremony and that is exactly when Rohit Shetty, who has directed both the superstars in separate films, sent across a special wish for them through his Instagram.

Shetty wrote ‘my Simmba is marrying my Meenamma’ and that was enough to win over all our hearts!

“6th June 2018, Exactly 5 Months ago today, the journey of Simmba began and as this adventourous journey ends for our Simmba a.k.a. Sangram Bhalerao, I am filled with mixed emotions. Simmba being our first film together, was full of fun, laughters and unending memories. It's truly been wonderful knowing him as a person and as an actor who is honest hardworking and so passionate about his craft. I can vouch today that no-one else could have been a better Simmba than Ranveer Singh making Simmba (as my team says) My best film so far. When we started the film he was a young talented star for me But today as he performs his last shot for the film I know I've earned a Kid brother for life who is now set to embark upon a new beautiful journey with someone equally as charming and wonderful as him. I am proud to showoff today that my Simmba is marrying my Meenamma!!! I Wish them all the luck for a blissfully beautiful future together. @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone #simmba,” was his post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

6th June 2018, Exactly 5 Months ago today, the journey of Simmba began and as this adventourous journey ends for our Simmba a.k.a. Sangram Bhalerao, I am filled with mixed emotions. Simmba being our first film together, was full of fun, laughters and unending memories. It's truly been wonderful knowing him as a person and as an actor who is honest hardworking and so passionate about his craft. I can vouch today that no-one else could have been a better Simmba than Ranveer Singh making Simmba (as my team says) My best film so far. When we started the film he was a young talented star for me But today as he performs his last shot for the film I know I've earned a Kid brother for life who is now set to embark upon a new beautiful journey with someone equally as charming and wonderful as him. I am proud to showoff today that my Simmba is marrying my Meenamma!!! I Wish them all the luck for a blissfully beautiful future together. @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone #simmba

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty) on

Rohit made Meenamma a memorable character in Chennai Express and with Simmba, it appears that he is all set to do the same with Sangram Bhalerao.

Tags: rohit shetty, deepveer wedding

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Chopra’s pyjama bachelorette party was 'you'll never guess' epic

2

Linux could be banned on Apple’s new Macs

3

Watch: Salman Khan gets teary-eyed when he meets a boy detected with cancer

4

Diwali 2018: Here are tips to keep your pet dog safe during festival

5

Priyanka Chopra looks like a bride celebrating Bachelorette, Parineeti joins in

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

more

ALSO FROMLife

Diwali, festival of lights, is celebrated every autumn in northern hemisphere and symbolises spiritual victory of light over darkness. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Let there be light: India gears up to celebrate Diwali

From cat shows, to new born zebra foals, ocelots and capybaras, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From roast turkey to quiche and cakes, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Halloween is observed in several countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: The creepy, crawly and scary take to streets celebrating Halloween

From a lion cub born in a garage to a baby octopus, returning bighorn sheep and lemurs, here are animals who grabbed eyeballs this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Texan chilli, to brussel sprouts, roasted salmon and shepherd's pie, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Food pics for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham