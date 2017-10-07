Kundan Shah, director of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, passes away at 69

Kundan Shah, an FTII protégé, had introduced Hindi cinema to satire with the highly admired ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron'.

Mumbai: Bollywood director Kundan Shah passes away on Saturday morning following a fatal heart attack. The ace director, known for his cult 80’s comedies like ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron’ ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa,’ was 69.

Shah had last directed the 2014 release ‘P Se PM Tak’.

Kundan Shah, an FTII protégé, had introduced Hindi cinema to the world of satire with the highly admired ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron,’ which even fetched him a National Award for the Best First film by a director.

In a career spanning 31 years, Kundan Shah directed eight films.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities have expressed their shock and sorrow on Twitter upon learning the news.

A brave man Kundan Shah, who added vigour to the alternate cinema stream with movies like Jaane bhi do yaaro has left us. Adieux Kundan 🙏🙏🙏 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) October 7, 2017

Kundan Shah, the man who gave us the unforgettable Jaane bhi do yaaro leaves us. He is gone... He lives on... — Vikram Bhatt (@TheVikramBhatt) October 7, 2017