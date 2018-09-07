‘Loveratri hurts Hindu sentiments, promotes vulgarity’: Case against Salman, leads

The complaint filed by Sudhir Kumar Ojha will be heard by sub divisional judicial magistrate Shailendra Kumar on September 12.

Muzaffarpur/ Panaji: An advocate Thursday filed a complaint in a Bihar court against Salman Khan and others associated with his next home production 'Loveratri', alleging that the title of the film hurts Hindu sentiments by deriding the festival of Navaratri.

The complaint filed by Sudhir Kumar Ojha will be heard by sub-divisional judicial magistrate Shailendra Kumar on September 12.

Ojha has alleged that the film, produced by Khan, promotes vulgarity and denigrates Goddess Durga. He said the film's scheduled date of release, October 5, is close to Navaratri festival this year, and it would hurt Hindu sentiments.

He said his impression about the yet-to-be released movie is based on the promos and teasers being broadcast on YouTube and other such channels.

Ojha has filed the complaint under IPC sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship), 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), 153 (want only giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153B (assertions, imputations prejudicial to national integration) and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy).

Besides Khan, those who have been made party to the case are the star's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and newcomer Warina Hussain, who play the lead pair.

Debutant director Abhiraj Minawala, veteran actors Ram Kapoor and Ronit Roy, who essay character roles in the film were also made parties.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, who was in Goa recently few days back, had said his upcoming home production ‘Loveratri’ does not disrespect or demeans any culture.

Some right-wing organisations had objected to the film's title, which they allege distorts the name of a Hindu festival.

"Some people, I don't know who they are, have some problem with title of the film. It is a beautiful title. There is nothing more beautiful than love, so it is called 'Loveratri'. It is not demeaning any culture. Our prime minister is from that culture. So, when you play a character, like I played a sardar in a film or I played a Haryanvi in 'Sultan', I do it with a lot of respect.

"We are making the film with Navaratri in the backdrop. We have made this beautiful film celebrating the music, colour, love and the fun of festive season. We don't need any publicity like that. Once the film is released those people will know there is nothing," Salman said in an interview on the sidelines of Bigg Boss launch.

The 52-year-old actor said he is sure the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will pass the film with a 'U' certificate.

"The censor board is the right body to decide. I am sure it will get a 'U' certificate. And if the censor board has given the certificate then I don't think anybody has the right to say anything."