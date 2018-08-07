The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 07, 2018 | Last Update : 10:46 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Has Priyanka Chopra got engaged to beau Nick Jonas? Actress finally reacts

PTI
Published : Aug 7, 2018, 9:45 am IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2018, 9:44 am IST

The 'Desi Girl' gave an evasive reply when she was asked about it at an event in Delhi on Monday.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in India few weeks ago.
 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in India few weeks ago.

New Delhi: As Priyanka Chopra's engagement rumours with boyfriend Nick Jonas make headlines, the actor on Monday said her personal life is not for "public consumption".

The 36-year-old actor said she does not feel the need to give an explanation about her relationships to anyone.

"My personal life is not for public consumption. 90 per cent of my life is for public consumption, but 10 per cent is for me. I am a girl and I have the right to keep that to myself. My family, friendship, my relationships are things I don't think I need to defend or explain it to anyone. I am not running for the Office, so I don't think I need to give explanations," Priyanka said.

The actor was speaking at an interactive session titled 'Challenging the Status Quo & Forging New Paths' organised jointly by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) and Yes Bank.

Reports of Priyanka getting engaged to Nick started doing the rounds after she opted out of Salman Khan's ‘Bharat’ and director of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar dropped a hint that she left the film because of a "very special reason", which she told the makers in the "Nick of time".

Over the last two months, the 25-year-old singer and the ‘Quantico’ star have been spotted on several outings, including a dinner date in New York City and a ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Live in Concert show in Los Angeles.

While Nick introduced Priyanka to his family during the wedding of his cousin, the former Miss World was accompanied by the singer to India where they met her mother Madhu Chopra.

On Sunday night, Priyanka also attended Nick's concert in Singapore.

Tags: priyanka chopra

MOST POPULAR

1

World’s most Michelin-starred chef Joel Robuchon passes away

2

Technological breakthrough: China successfully tests first hypersonic aircraft

3

Woman in 'relationship' with ghost from Australia, wants to have baby with him

4

Was Rishi Kapoor joking in tweet about Sridevi? Twiteratti blames alcohol, 'old age'

5

Eastern Congo Ebola outbreak has killed 33: Health ministry

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham