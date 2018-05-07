Videos: Sonam dances, shares lovely moment with Anand at Mehendi, parents enjoy too

Pictures and videos from Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday are going viral.

Mumbai: The rituals to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding started with a bang with the Mehendi ceremony held at her residence on Sunday.

While Monday and Tuesday (7th and 8th) were reported to be the days for the various functions related to the wedding, the media and fans were slightly caught off-guard with celebrities lining up at the Kapoor residence on Sunday.

From Rani Mukerji to Karan Johar, to the Kapoors, Arjun, Janhvi, several Bollywood celebrities made their presence felt at the ceremony.

The actress chose a lehenga designed by Anuradha Vakil for the occasion with beautifully Mehendi on her hands.

Sonam happily flaunted her Mehendi-filled hands while posing for pictures with her friends, actor Siddhanth Kapoor and fashion designer Kunal Rawal.

Several pictures and videos from the Mehendi ceremony have flooded social media.

A video of the bride-to-be letting her hair down and dancing and another where she shares a hug with Anand are already going viral.

Even her parents Anil and Sunita looked extremely ecstatic during the celebrations, dancing their hearts out with their friends and well-wishers.

The Sangeet is scheduled to take place on Monday, where Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez apart from Arjun and other Kapoors are set to perform.

The wedding ceremonies are to carry over to Tuesday with the marriage and reception, with the who’ who of Bollywood expected to attend.