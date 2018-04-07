The Asian Age | News

Entertainment, Bollywood

Salman Khan gets bail: Bollywood cheers for the superstar

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 7, 2018, 7:21 pm IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2018, 7:23 pm IST

After spending two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail, actor Salman Khan gets bail in 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

After spending two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail, actor Salman Khan gets bail in blackbuck poaching case. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 After spending two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail, actor Salman Khan gets bail in blackbuck poaching case. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai: After spending two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail, actor Salman Khan was granted bail by Jodhpur Court in 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Salman Khan is likely to be out of Jodhpur Central Jail by 7.30 pm. The fans and industry well-wishers are extremely happy with the news while expressing their thoughts on social media:

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh said:

Salman Khan's co-star Sonakshi Sinha wrote:

Director of Salman Khan's upcoming 'Race 3', Remo D'Souza said:

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai wrote:

Actor Rahul Dev said:

Salman will have to furnish two bail bonds of Rs 25,000 each as a personal bail bond.

Salman's co-stars and Bollywood actors - Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari - were acquitted by the court for the lack of evidence.

The actor's lawyer had approached the court with his bail application of 51-pages on Friday, but the hearing was deferred off till today after the judge asked for the entire case records.

