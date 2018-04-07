The Asian Age | News

Law should be same for all: Mika Singh on Salman Khan's blackbuck poaching case

Mika Singh, the popular Bollywood singer, shared a clipping of a man getting beaten up by a group of men.

Mumbai: Bollywood singer Mika Singh has sided with superstar Salman Khan, who has been sentenced to a five-year jail term for blackbuck poaching in 1998. He said laws in the country should be same for everybody.

Singh, who has sung some popular Bollywood chartbusters, on Friday shared a clipping of a man getting beaten up by a group of men.

"I respect our legal system but law should be same for all. If Salman Khan can be convicted though he is celebrity, then such people who are assaulting a poor guy and making a video of their criminal act should also be punished... They are safe because they are not Salman Khan," Singh captioned the image.

The Jodhpur Court handed Bollywood superstar Salman Khan a 5 year jail term in the blackbuck poaching case. Bollywood actor Salman Khan was charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors were charged under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. His co-stars and co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre, who had accompanied the actor that night, were acquitted by CJM Dev Kumar Khatri.

