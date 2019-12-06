Indian celebs on encounter of all 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

On Friday morning, Cyberabad police killed all the 4 accused of Hyderabad veterinarian's rape and murder in an encounter.

Mumbai: On Friday morning, Cyberabad police killed all the 4 accused of Hyderabad veterinarian's rape and murder in an encounter. The Cyberabad police said, "all four accused in Hyderabad veterinarian's rape and murder case were killed in an encounter at 3:30 am on Friday."

According to officials, the accused were taken to the crime scene to recreate the incident, when they reportedly tried to escape. Officers had to open fire, the police said. The men were rushed to a nearby hospital but they succumbed to bullet injuries.

The men, identified as Mohammed (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20), were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body.

Ever since the news came out, many people started expressing their happiness on social media as justice has been served to the victim and her family. Apart from commoners, celebrities too reacted on the encounter and appreciated police quick action.

Have a look:

This morning I wake up to the news and JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED!! #Encounter — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 6, 2019

How far can you run away after committing a crime like Rape .. #JusticeForPriyankaReddy #Encounter 🙏🏻 thankyou #Telangana police — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) December 6, 2019

Bravo Telangana Police. My congratulations! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 6, 2019

Congratulations and #JaiHo to #TelenganaPolice for shooting down the four rapists of #PriyankaReddy in an “ENCOUNTER”. चलो! अब जितने भी लोगों ने ऐसा घिनोना अपराध करने वालों के ख़िलाफ़ आवाज़ उठाई थी और उनके लिए ख़तरनाक से ख़तरनाक सज़ा चाही थी, मेरे साथ ज़ोर से बोलो - #जयहो।👏👍 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 6, 2019

The father of the veterinarian is extremely happy. He said, “It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police and the government for this. My daughter's soul must be at peace now.”