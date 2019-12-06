Friday, Dec 06, 2019 | Last Update : 10:49 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Indian celebs on encounter of all 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 6, 2019, 9:47 am IST
Updated : Dec 6, 2019, 9:58 am IST

On Friday morning, Cyberabad police killed all the 4 accused of Hyderabad veterinarian's rape and murder in an encounter.

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rakul Preet Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
Mumbai: On Friday morning, Cyberabad police killed all the 4 accused of Hyderabad veterinarian's rape and murder in an encounter. The Cyberabad police said, "all four accused in Hyderabad veterinarian's rape and murder case were killed in an encounter at 3:30 am on Friday."

According to officials, the accused were taken to the crime scene to recreate the incident, when they reportedly tried to escape. Officers had to open fire, the police said. The men were rushed to a nearby hospital but they succumbed to bullet injuries.

The men, identified as Mohammed (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20), were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body.

Ever since the news came out, many people started expressing their happiness on social media as justice has been served to the victim and her family. Apart from commoners, celebrities too reacted on the encounter and appreciated police quick action.

Have a look:

 

 

 

 

 

The father of the veterinarian is extremely happy. He said, “It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police and the government for this. My daughter's soul must be at peace now.”

Tags: hyderabad rape and murder case, telangana crime, encounter, telangana rape and murder case, crime, crime against women, gang rape, murder, nagarjuna akkineni, rakul preet singh, allu arjun, celebrity reaction
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

