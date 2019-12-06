Ajay, Kajol and Saif's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' to release in Marathi

The Marathi version of the film will hit the theatres along with the Hindi version on 10 January next year.

New Delhi: Bollywood's much-awaited period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' will also be released in Marathi announced Indian film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh on Friday.

Adarsh shared the update on Twitter along with a still of Devgn and Kajol from the film.

In Director Om Raut's action-drama flick, the 'Shivaay' actor will be seen as the unsung warrior of Indian history who fought alongside Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj.

Ajay Devgn essays the role of the protagonist, Tanaji Malusare, who fights for the state and its freedom against the crooked antagonist Udaybhan, portrayed by Saif Ali Khan. Kajol is seen in the role of Tanaji's wife Savitribai Malusare, who stands by him like a rock. The movie also features Sharad Kelkar as Shivaji Maharaj and Padmavati Rao as Jijamata.