Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan should get back together, feels Sanjay Khan

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Nov 6, 2018, 4:06 pm IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2018, 4:08 pm IST

Being parents to their children, Hrithik Roshan and Suzanne Khan often meet and spend time with each other.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan were married for 14 years before their divorce.
 Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan were married for 14 years before their divorce.

In the space where romance is almost dead, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s first meeting, as portrayed in Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai, will still make you weak in the knees.

When they announced their divorce after 14 years of giving marriage goals, it not only came as a shock but people were so shattered that they stopped believing in love altogether!

Being parents to their children, Hrithik and Sussanne often meet and spend time with each other in their childrens’ presence.

While we were all thinking that there might be remarriage, a family member, Sussanne’s father Sanjay Khan, is still hopeful that they will come back together.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the veteran actor said, "I love Hrithik still and I love my daughter. They must have their reasons. Fine. But the good part is, they’re still very good friends. And the children don’t feel the negative impact of their separation because of the combined efforts of both to keep it working. They holiday together, they take care of the children from time to time, babysitting and stuff… When people say that Hrithik is no longer my son-in-law, I say I have a relationship with him: he is the father of my grandchildren, and that can never be erased! So… umm…. I still hope they get back together … That’s it."

Hrithik has currently been spending time with his children Hrehaan and Hridaan, making them take up activities when they are on a road trip.

