  Entertainment   Bollywood  06 Sep 2020  Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine
Entertainment, Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

PTI
Published : Sep 6, 2020, 3:55 pm IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2020, 4:08 pm IST

"I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors," Arjun posted a statement on Instagram

Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19. (PTI Photo)
  Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic.

The 35-year-old actor said he is "feeling ok" and will be under home quarantine.

 

"It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I'm feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine,"Arjun posted a statement on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🙏🏽

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

The actor had last week begun the shooting for his latest film, also featuring Rakul Preet.

Soon after Arjun shared his diagnosis, industry colleagues including filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Huma Qureshi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Nimrat Kaur, Patralekhaa, Aditi Rao Hydari and family members Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Sanjay Kapoor, Janvhi Kapoor and Harshavarrdhan Kapoor wished him speedy recovery.

 

Arjun thanked people for their well-wishes and said he would keep the fans updated regarding his health.

"I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus," he added.

On September 1, Arjun shared on social media that he was "grateful" to be back on sets with necessary precautions.

The Kaashive Nair-directed untitled romance feature also stars John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari. It is produced by T-Series along with Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Abraham's JA Entertainment.

 

On Saturday, Maharashtra's COVID tally reached 8,83,862 cases, with deaths toll touching 26,276.

Tags: arjun kapoor, bollywood, coronavirus, mumbai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

