Shahid and Mira welcome second child, ‘big sister’ Misha gets brother to play with

Mira, who was admitted at Hinduja Hospital in suburban Mumbai, delivered a baby boy, sources said.

Shahid and Mira Kapoor had shared picture of daughter Misha as ‘big sister’ to announce news that they’re expecting second time.

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Wednesday.

The couple got married in 2015 and they have a two-year-old daughter, Misha, who recently celebrated her second birthday.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' that releases on September 21.