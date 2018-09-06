Shahid and Mira welcome second child, ‘big sister’ Misha gets brother to play with

Thursday, Sep 06, 2018 | Last Update : 10:12 AM IST
Mira, who was admitted at Hinduja Hospital in suburban Mumbai, delivered a baby boy, sources said.
Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Wednesday.
The couple got married in 2015 and they have a two-year-old daughter, Misha, who recently celebrated her second birthday.
On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' that releases on September 21.