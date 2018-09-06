The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 06, 2018 | Last Update : 10:04 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Exclusive: Tara Sutaria no longer associated with Arjun Reddy, actress to be announced soon

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 6, 2018, 8:16 pm IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2018, 9:27 pm IST

When Tara signed the Arjun Reddy remake, it was agreed upon that it would be her second release after SOTY 2.

Tara Sutaria, Shahid Kapoor.
 Tara Sutaria, Shahid Kapoor.

The Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy starring Shahid Kapoor in the title role has been making news ever since it was announced. Everyone had been speculating about who the leading lady opposite Shahid would be. It was never officially announced but it was widely reported that the Student Of The Year 2 heroine Tara Sutaria was signed for the project.

However, it is now confirmed that Tara, who will make her debut with SOTY 2, isn’t a part of the film anymore.

So what happened? When Tara signed the Arjun Reddy remake, it was agreed upon that it would be her second release after SOTY 2. But things changed when SOTY 2 was postponed by six months. It was earlier slated to release in November 2018.

But last month, the release date of the Punit Malhotra movie also starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, was changed to May 2019. This meant that the Arjun Reddy remake would have to release not earlier than June-July 2019.

“Eventually, the makers of the film and Tara’s managers amicably decided to part ways because of the delay caused. It is for this reason that the makers of the Arjun Reddy remake decided to let go of Tara and look for another actress. They have finalised a couple of options and will be announcing the name in the next few days,” a source exclusively informed The Asian Age.

Tags: arjun reddy, tara sutaria, shahid kapoor

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Delhi hotel staff break into jig after top court legalises gay sex

2

Karisma bonds with Shweta, but did Abhishek ignore her in front of Aishwarya?

3

Book reveals chaotic White House, claims Trump aides call US president an ‘idiot’

4

Salman reveals which superstar was first offered Bigg Boss, has a message for him

5

Google celebrates Teachers' Day in India with animated doodle

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham