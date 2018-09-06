Exclusive: Tara Sutaria no longer associated with Arjun Reddy, actress to be announced soon

When Tara signed the Arjun Reddy remake, it was agreed upon that it would be her second release after SOTY 2.

The Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy starring Shahid Kapoor in the title role has been making news ever since it was announced. Everyone had been speculating about who the leading lady opposite Shahid would be. It was never officially announced but it was widely reported that the Student Of The Year 2 heroine Tara Sutaria was signed for the project.

However, it is now confirmed that Tara, who will make her debut with SOTY 2, isn’t a part of the film anymore.

So what happened? When Tara signed the Arjun Reddy remake, it was agreed upon that it would be her second release after SOTY 2. But things changed when SOTY 2 was postponed by six months. It was earlier slated to release in November 2018.

But last month, the release date of the Punit Malhotra movie also starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, was changed to May 2019. This meant that the Arjun Reddy remake would have to release not earlier than June-July 2019.

“Eventually, the makers of the film and Tara’s managers amicably decided to part ways because of the delay caused. It is for this reason that the makers of the Arjun Reddy remake decided to let go of Tara and look for another actress. They have finalised a couple of options and will be announcing the name in the next few days,” a source exclusively informed The Asian Age.