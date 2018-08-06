Bald is Beautiful: Sonali with Sussanne-Hrithik, SRK’s ex-co-star on Friendship Day

In the post, Bendre expressed how she was finding joy at every moment of her life in order to stay positive.

New York: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who is undergoing treatment for high-grade cancer in New York, was seen striking a pose with her friends on the occasion of Friendship Day.

The actress, who took to Instagram to share a picture of the moment, can be seen with no hair.

She is seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Swades’ heroine Gayatri Oberoi (Joshi before) and Sussanne Khan.

The actress also gave photo credit to Hrithik Roshan, which means the ex-couple has visited her together.

In the post, Bendre expressed how she was finding joy at every moment of her life in order to stay positive as she fights the dreaded disease.

She wrote, "This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine."

"Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies," she added.

Sonali also joked about how she doesn't have to fuss about her hair anymore.

The post comes less than a month after the 43-year-old actor underwent a major transformation at the beginning of her treatment, and posted a video of the same.

On a related note, the actor's husband and producer Goldie Behl thanked fans and well-wishers on August 3 for their love and support for his wife and said that she was stable and following her treatment without any complications.

It was on July 4 that the actress took to social media to open up about her disease.