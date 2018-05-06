The Asian Age | News

Amitabh Bachchan to be Kumbh Mela ambassador

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : May 6, 2018, 4:16 am IST
Updated : May 6, 2018, 4:15 am IST

The campaign will be run on TV, radio and the social media in a big way.

 Amitabh Bachchan

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to make superstar Amitabh Bachchan the brand ambassador of the Kumbh Mela 2019.

The state government feels that Bachchan would be a perfect brand ambassador for the Kumbh Mela since he not only has a global appeal but also belongs to Allahabad where the Kumbh Mela will be held.

“The success of the Gujarat tourism campaign with the tag line ‘Kuchh din to guzaro Gujarat mein’ with Mr Bachchan is an example of his immense appeal. As brand ambassador for the Kumbh Mela, Bachchan will strike an emotional chord since he belongs to the city. A team of officials will soon be meeting the superstar to request him to be a part of the campaign,” said a government spokesman.

The Yogi Adityanath government wants to promote the Kumbh Mela as an international event and attract foreign and domestic tourists in large numbers.

The Modi government has already assured all help to the state government in making the Kumbh Mela an “unforgettable event”.

According to mela officer Vijay Karan Anand, the state government is also ensuring a special train to bring participants of the ‘Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas 2019’, which is to be held in Varanasi, to the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad.

Tags: amitabh bachchan, kumbh mela, yogi adityanath government
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

