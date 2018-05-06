The Asian Age | News

Alia Bhatt confirms collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, hopes it works out

Published : May 6, 2018, 7:57 pm IST
Alia Bhatt has confirmed that she is in talks with 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for project.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at an event, Alia Bhatt snapped.
Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt has confirmed that she is in talks with 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for a project and hopes everything falls into place.

There were reports that Ashwiny was considering Alia for a slice-of-life story.

When asked about it, Alia said in an interview, "Yes, I have met her for something that I am really interested in and hopefully it will all work out. I am really excited about working with her. It's a very nice script."

Alia, meanwhile, is working with Ranbir Kapoor in 'Brahmastra', directed by Ayan Mukerji and is also shooting for 'Kalank'.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, the epic drama stars Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film, set in the 1940s, also features Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

Asked about working with Madhuri, the young star said, "She is beautiful. She made it comfortable and normal. It is just the beginning. We have shot only for a couple of days."

Alia, 25, is currently gearing up for the release of her latest film 'Raazi'.

The period thriller, an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel 'Calling Sehmat', is about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

The film, which also features Vicky Kaushal, is scheduled to release on May 11.

