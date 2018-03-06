The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 06, 2018 | Last Update : 03:22 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Veteran actress Shammi passes away at 89, Big B, others mourn her death

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 6, 2018, 10:22 am IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2018, 10:41 am IST

Celebrities paid tributes to the actress, who has been in the industry for more than five decades, on social media.

Shammi's real name was Nargis Rabadi.
 Shammi's real name was Nargis Rabadi.

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actress Shammi, known as Shammi aunty to industry folks, passed away at the age of 89.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, designer Sandeep Khosla and former Member of Parliament Priya Dutt were among those who expressed their grief over her death on social media early on Tuesday.

Shammi had worked in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Khuda Gawah’ and it was only a few days ago that his other co-star from the film, Sridevi has passed away.

Bachchan called her a ‘prolific actress’ and a ‘dear family family friend’, praised her for her years of contribution to the film industry and also revealed how illness and age had caught up with her.

She had also worked in another Bachchan starrer ‘Hum’, which also featured Rajinikanth, Govinda, among others, and other popular films of all time like Govinda-David Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1', Mahesh Bhatt's 'Arth' and the multi-starrer 'The Burning Train.'

She also played crucial roles in popular TV showsDekh Bhai Dekh’, ‘Zabaan Sambhal Ke’, ‘Shriman Shrimati,’ ‘Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh’ and ‘Filmi Chakkar.’

Her last major role was in the Boman Irani-Farah Khan starrer comedy ‘Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi’ which had released in 2013.

She was known for her comic timing, though she played other kinds of roles as well, acting in over 100 films over the course of her career spanning more than five decades.

The last rites of the actress are reportedly said to take place at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai at 1 pm on Tuesday.

Tags: amitabh bachchan, shammi actress, shammi aunty
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung launches Galaxy S9, S9+ in India, starts at Rs 57,900

2

Anshula proves she’s pillar of strength for half-sisters, here's how Janhvi reacted

3

Facebook Live: Syrian man posts video moments after stabbing his wife to death

4

AI’s dirty little secret: It’s powered by people

5

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starts prepping to get into the skin of Balasaheb Thackeray

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham