Kangana Ranaut pays homage to Jayalalithaa on 3rd death anniversary; see photo

ANI
Published : Dec 5, 2019, 4:53 pm IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2019, 4:53 pm IST

Bollywood's 'Queen' will be essaying the role of south India's beloved late politician in a biopic titled 'Thalaivi'.

 Kangana Ranaut pays homage to Jayalalithaa. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday paid homage to late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on her third death anniversary.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a picture of the 32-year-old actor paying homage to the actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa on his Instagram and Twitter handles.

Ranaut was seen standing with folded hands in front of a garlanded picture of the late political leader.

Bollywood's 'Queen' will be essaying the role of south India's beloved late politician in a biopic titled 'Thalaivi'. A very intriguing teaser and poster for the much talked about Jayalalithaa biopic was released in the last week of November.

'Thalaivi' is being helmed by AL Vijay and is written by 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika' writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' writer Rajat Arora. The movie is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2020, in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.

