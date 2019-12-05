Thursday, Dec 05, 2019 | Last Update : 11:38 AM IST

Everybody is concerned: Actor Mammootty on Telangana rape-murder case

PTI
Published : Dec 5, 2019, 10:27 am IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2019, 10:27 am IST

South superstar Mammootty on Tuesday expressed concerns over the recent rape incidents in the country.

Mumbai: South superstar Mammootty on Tuesday expressed concerns over the recent rape incidents in the country.

A veterinary doctor was killed after being allegedly raped in Hyderabad. The incident has sparked outrage with many celebrities from the Indian film industry including Salman Khan, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar calling for stringent punishment against the perpetrators.

"Society should be conscious about it. They should ask their conscience, what and why are we doing this. Everybody is concerned what's happening to us, me too," Mammootty told reporters at the trailer launch of his film "Mamangam".

The lavishly-mounted film will see the 67-year-old actor in the role of a warrior. The story is set against a religious festival held once every 12 years at Thirunavaya, on the banks of Bharatapuzha in Kerala.

