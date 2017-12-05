Shashi Kapoor: Picture of the veteran actor with the entire Kapoor family

The iconic personality of Hindi cinema, Shashi Kapoor breathed his last yesterday.

Mumbai: Even though they’ve entertained throughout the years, it is quite a rare occasion to spot the whole Kapoor family in one frame. And we came across one such photo where the entire clan, including the late Shashi Kapoor.

Shashi breathed his last yesterday and this is probably the last memory we have of him with the Kapoor clan.

Karisma Kapoor had shared this adorable picture of the entire family on the Christmas last year.

It was almost a year back that the family was celebrating Christmas together, except Kareena since she had just given birth to little Taimur.

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away on Monday. He was 79.