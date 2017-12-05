The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Dec 05, 2017

Shashi Kapoor no more: Neetu posts heartwarming pic, Rishi rushes off from film sets

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 5, 2017, 9:55 am IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2017, 1:35 pm IST

The Kapoor family have maintained a silence since the death of Shashi Kapoor after a prolonged battle with illness.

Rishi Kapoor's wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor.
 Rishi Kapoor's wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor.

Mumbai: After months of ill health, veteran actor Shashi Kapoor breathed his last in Mumbai on Monday.

Tributes have been pouring in Shashi Kapoor on Twitter and other media outlets.

Except for a confirmation from his nephew Randhir Kapoor to a news agency, the Kapoor family has not reacted to his demise.

The only post came from Neetu Kapoor, who shared an endearing picture of a young Shashi, with his father Prithviraj Kapoor, first Kapoor to put the family on the entertainment map globally.

According to a report in entertainment portal Bollywood Life, And Rishi Kapoor left his shoot in Delhi for Leena Yadav’s ‘Rajma Chawal’.

When the actor came to know of the tragic news, he immediately informed the team and made arrangements to reach Mumbai for the funeral.

Ranbir, Kareena, Amitabh Bachchan and other stars were snapped visiting  Kokilaben Hospital as well as Shashi Kapoor's residence late Monday.

His funeral will be held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

