Entertainment, Bollywood

Shah Rukh, Bachchan, other stars pay last respects to Shashi Kapoor at his state funeral

ANI
Published : Dec 5, 2017, 2:28 pm IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2017, 2:54 pm IST

The actor's body was taken from Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital to the Santacruz crematorium for last rites.

Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan arriving for Shashi Kapoor's funeral. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Mumbai: The last rites of Bollywood veteran actor Shashi Kapoor were held at Mumbai's Santacruz crematorium, which was attended by people from the film industry on Tuesday.

Kapoor's body was wrapped in Indian flag as he was cremated with state honours.

A number of eminent Bollywood celebrities -- Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra -- along with Kapoor family members Rishi, Randhir and Ranbir Kapoor paid their last respects.

The body was taken from Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital to the Santa Cruz crematorium for last rites.

En route, the body was also taken to Prithvi Theatre.

Many Bollywood celebrities Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn paid homage to Shashi Kapoor on Monday.

The actor had been suffering from ailments for the past few years. He had undergone a bypass surgery, and was also hospitalised for a chest infection in 2014.

Son of Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi, who played the lead roles in 'Deewaar' and 'Junoon', was the last of the Kapoors of his generation - Raj and Shammi Kapoor, his older brothers.

He received the prestigious Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several film honours.

Kapoor is survived by his three children, Sanjana, Kunal and Karan.

Tags: shah rukh khan, saif ali khan, ranbir kapoor, shashi kapoor
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

