The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 05, 2018 | Last Update : 10:27 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Teachers' Day: Hrithik unveils Super 30 look on apt occasion with important message

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Sep 5, 2018, 9:21 am IST
Updated : Sep 5, 2018, 9:21 am IST

The actor can be seen in a bearded look, resembling that of a man focused to achieve something greater than himself.

Posters of Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Super 30.’
  Posters of Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Super 30.’

Mumbai: The first look poster of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film 'Super 30', based on the life of a Patna-based mathematician, was unveiled on Teachers' Day.

The actor took to Twitter to share the first posters of the film. Hrithik can be seen in a bearded look, resembling that of a man focused to achieve something greater than himself and he is surrounded by his students from economically weaker sections of the society.

The tagline in the posters, ''AB RAJA KA BETA RAJA NAHI BANEGA." (Now a King's son will no longer become a King himself) is provocative and aptly tends to justify Hrithik's look.

The film revolves around mathematician Anand Kumar and his famous Super 30 program. Here Super 30 alludes to 30 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants who were trained by Kumar to crack IIT entrance test.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the Vikas Bahl directorial is scheduled to hit the silver screen on January 25, 2019.

Tags: super 30

MOST POPULAR

1

Salman reveals which superstar was first offered Bigg Boss, has a message for him

2

Google celebrates Teachers' Day in India with animated doodle

3

Hindus, Muslims come together for Janmashtami celebrations in Agra

4

Watch: Chetan Bhagat's movie-style video for his new book, The Girl in Room 105

5

Van Gogh was murdered, claims new film

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Local fishermen participate in the race. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura’s Melghar holds annual boat racing festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham