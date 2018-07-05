Godspeed, love, strength: B'wood stars to ‘solid soul’ Sonali after cancer diagnosis

The actress, who revealed she is fighting cancer, has found support and encouragement from her peers and friends in Bollywood.

Sonali Bendre Behl was about to feature as judge for a children’s reality show before the diagnosis.

Mumbai: Sonali Bendre Behl, who on Wednesday revealed that she is fighting cancer, has found support and encouragement from her peers and friends in Bollywood.

Celebrities such as Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor and Reteish Deshmukh took to social media to wish the actor a "speedy recovery".

"Godspeed, love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul!" Johar, who worked with the actor in ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’, wrote.

Deshmukh said he was "deeply saddened and shaken" by the news, and was praying for her speedy recovery and good health. He also extended his support to Sonali's husband Goldie Behl, tweeting that he was "sending all the positivity and best wishes."

Ileana D'Cruz also extended "strength and love" to the actor, while Rajkummar Rao wrote "wishing you a speedy recovery ma'am. Sending you all my love and prayers."

Actor Vivek Oberoi called her "one of the strongest women" he knew.

"Cancer will surely lose this fight! Our love and prayers are with you always," he added.

Comedian Aditi Mittal wrote: "Sonali, like everything else you do, we are confident that you will conquer this as well. Sending so much love and positivity your way."

Divya Dutta said she remembered Sonali as "a girl with so much strength and will power," adding that her prayers and wishes were with her.

Arjun Kapoor took to Twitter to tweet his encouragement.

"Fight that bastard Sonali, don't let it win," he wrote.

Kapoor and his cousin, actor Sonam also commented on Sonali Bendre Behl's Instagram post, sending her love and positivity.

Designer Manish Malhotra commented on her Instagram post, writing "Wishes and strength and love with you Sonali."

Actor Neelam Soni, who worked with Sonali in ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain, commented, "You are the strongest girl I know. My superwoman."

Other members of the industry like Ekta Kapoor, Karan Wahi, Mandira Bedi and Sophie Choudry also extended support to the actor on various social media platforms.

Sonali, in a statement on Twitter, wrote that she is fighting a "high grade" cancer and is currently in the US for treatment.