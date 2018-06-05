‘Bigg Boss' actor Armaan Kohli assaults live-in girlfriend, badly injures her, booked

A case has been registered against the actor, who is known for ‘Bigg Boss’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, among other ventures.

Armaan Kohli’s temper issues were evident on ‘Bigg Boss.’

Mumbai: A case has been registered against Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli at Mumbai's Santacruz police station for allegedly physically assaulting his girlfriend.

The victim, who accused the actor of assault, has been hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

A case has been registered under sections 323, 326, 504 and 506.

Armaan and his girlfriend were said to be in a live-in relationship since 2015.

They met through a common friend and soon started dating.