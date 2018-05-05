The Asian Age | News

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra now teams up with Will Smith

ANI
Published : May 5, 2018, 8:49 am IST
Updated : May 5, 2018, 8:49 am IST

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood star Will Smith will soon star together for something exciting.

Priyanka Chopra and Will Smith's latest Instagram post.
 Priyanka Chopra and Will Smith's latest Instagram post.

Washington D.C.: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood star Will Smith will soon star in ad-supported originals by video-sharing site YouTube.

Priyanka, who carved out a niche for herself in the West through her lead role in drama thriller series 'Quantico', will host the series 'If I Could Tell You Just One Thing', which will feature her journey to meet inspirational people and ask them advice on how to change the world, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Smith, who joined YouTube in December, is planning to jump out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon to celebrate his 50th birthday in September. The stunt, dubbed 'The Jump Off', will stream live on YouTube and will have a charity component.

YouTube chief business officer Robert Kyncl announced the shows on Thursday.

"We see an opportunity to evolve and dig a little deeper using the global reach of YouTube to shine a light on human stories that inspire us and make us smarter," he said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Tags: priyanka chopra, will smith

