Parmanu vs Kriarj: John slapped with fraud notice, Prernaa says he’ll fall on face

Mumbai: ‘Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran’, a dream project for John Abraham, faced various delays and was almost forgotten, until John parted ways with Kriarj and went solo for the movie.

An FIR has been lodged against John and his production company JA Ent by KriArj for various criminal offences including cheating, breach of trust, fraud, misappropriation of funds and copyright infringment.

Kriarj accused the actor-producer of duping them of their money (crores of rupees which were invested during the filming).

Prernaa Arora’s Kriarj asked to return Rs 30 crore invested in the project back as a condition if John wanted to go solo.

“It’s a very bad conduct. He has set a bad example for the film industry. If today he claims that Taj Mahal is his, it can’t be like that. What he is doing is taking a wrong route. There is already a criminal complaint against John. We also could have done the same. The same posters are ready with us. As well as the teaser and the trailer. We have it on our phones. But we will not do anything which is wrong and illegal,” Arora told Bollywood Life on the latest poster, which does not mention Kriarj or Zee Studios anywhere.

“The matter is in the court now. In a few days, he will fall flat on his face. He definitely cannot release the film. His poster will be rejected, and so will be the teaser. Then there will be the court verdict, which will come out soon, which will decide the actual release date,” she added.

Prernaa further lashed out saying, “I have done three films with Akshay Kumar and I am so happy. He has proven right that there is nobody like him today. Even Anushka Sharma. They are so good professionally people and such great partners. John on the contrary did not understand that he is a partner in the film. I don’t know what he thinks. I think he is aping me. See he has not seen his name as a presenter in any movie. This is the first time. And on somebody else’s money. You take Rs 30 crore from me and then say that you are presenting the movie and throw the producers out. What is this behaviour?”

“What he has done is illegal and criminal. Not only to us, but also to Zee Studios, such a respectable company, who are my partners. I have worked with them in Rustom. This is my second collaboration with them. So whatever he has done is really sad,” concluded the top-notch producer.

"Much in line with India's journey to becoming a nuclear power, our film's journey to its release has also had its own ups and downs. However, it is perhaps a befitting tribute to the true heroes of our nuclear program- our army and our scientists, that Parmanu is releasing in the same month as we are celebrate 20 years of Operation Shakti- India's nuclear test explosions in Pokhran in May 1998. We are extremely proud of the film and what it stands for and can't wait to take it to our audience on 4th May, 2018," JA Entertainment's spokesperson had said in a statement, thus confirming that the movie releases on 4th May.

