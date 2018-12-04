The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 04, 2018 | Last Update : 02:48 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 enters 100 crore club in 5 days

ANI
Published : Dec 4, 2018, 12:51 pm IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2018, 12:51 pm IST

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and superstar Rajinikanth starrer '2.0' raked in Rs. 20.25 crore on Day 1.

Posters of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar from '2.0'.
 Posters of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar from '2.0'.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and superstar Rajinikanth starrer '2.0' that took a super start on Day 1 at the box office, has entered the 100 crore club in just five days.

The film managed to collecting double digits even on a Monday, the fifth day of its release. It had raked in Rs. 20.25 crore on the first day of its release.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the box office collection.

He wrote, "#2Point0 cruises past? 100 cr mark on Day 5 [Mon]. Will emerge Akshay Kumar's highest grosser *before* Week 1 concludes... Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: ? 111 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version."

According to Taran, the film packed an impressive total in its extended opening weekend and has the stamina to perform well on weekdays.

Helmed by S. Shankar, the flick stars the 'Gold' actor as a mysterious supervillain, who has the superpower to control crows and mobile phones. He takes over the world with this ability. When the world is in a desperate need of a superhero, scientists and researchers bring back Chitti, the robot (Rajinikanth's character).

Ensuring to 'reboot superpower', the sci-fi flick brings Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and director Shankar together for the first time and is a sequel of 2010 film 'Enthiran', which had released in Hindi as 'Robot'.

Tags: 2.0 film

MOST POPULAR

1

Nickyanka wedding: Sophie Turner makes heads turn by dancing in Indian ethnic wear

2

How to get this 512GB micro SD card for just Rs 4,999

3

Google boots Cheetah Mobile, Kika apps after fraud allegations

4

NASA deep space probe reaches asteroid deemed potential Earth threat

5

A brand new Android Denial of Service Vulnerability found

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Ssireum is among the oldest surviving sports in Korea. (Photo: AFP)

Korean ssireum festival held in Andong

From rare Sumatran tigers, to an albino calf, escaped wolf and a runaway peacock who fled with turkeys, here are animals in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham