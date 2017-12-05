The Asian Age | News

I’m not dead: Tharoor after channel mistakes him for late Shashi Kapoor

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 4, 2017, 8:43 pm IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2017, 8:48 pm IST

This made everybody scratch their heads, and of course, it led to immense trolling of the news channel.

Shashi, however, also offered his heartfelt condolences.
 Shashi, however, also offered his heartfelt condolences.

Mumbai: Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor breathed his last on Monday. The 79-year-old actor is being remembered by all celebrities. Amongst these celebs was filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who spoke to a leading news channel. The news channel claimed that Madhur said Shashi Tharoor is one producer who got parallel cinema on the front.

This made everyone scratch their heads, and of course, it led to immense trolling of the news channel.

And then finally Tharoor also mentioned on Twitter that he has been getting condolence calls and that it was premature of the news channel to tweet so.

In fact even Omar Abdullah gave a witty reply for the same. Here’s what he wrote:

Tharoor, however offered his heartfelt condolences.

