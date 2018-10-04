The Asian Age | News

Randhir ‘doesn’t know yet’ if brother Rishi Kapoor is suffering from 3rd stage cancer

The Kapoor family, who ruled over, and in fact, got Bollywood into being, is currently going through a trying time.

Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor.
 Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor.

It first began with sudden news of Raj Kapoor’s iconic RK studios all set to be sold off soon, then to Rishi Kapoor tweeting that his health condition is not good and hence he is taking a break in US, to the shocking demise of the very loving Krishna Raj Kapoor.

While Krishna ji’s prayer meet will be held today evening, Rishi, along with his family Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, has been absent from the whole scenario, leading to major speculations about him becoming a target of third stage cancer.

Randhir, however, in an interview with ET Times, said, "We don't know yet what is the exact nature of his ailment. Rishi himself doesn't know what he's suffering from. He has not even started undergoing tests there; how can people speculate that he has cancer and that too, one that has escalated to advanced stage."

"Let him undergo tests peacefully; whatever the results, we will let everyone know. He only reached America two-three days ago and so far, he was being prepared for the tests that he has to undergo. Depending on what the results are, his line of treatment, medication and other modalities will be decided upon. It's not fair to speculate things just like that," added Kareena and Karisma Kapoor’s father.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will fly back to Mumbai to fulfil his commitments and Riddhima will join the family there. Rishi’s movie with Juhi Chawla, which was set to go on floors, has been put on hold till the actor returns from the treatment.

