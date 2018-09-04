The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 04, 2018 | Last Update : 09:22 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

‘Champion athletes have killed it at Asian Games’: Ranveer, Anushka, others ecstatic

ANI
Published : Sep 4, 2018, 9:15 am IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2018, 9:15 am IST

B-Town has heaped praises on the Indian athletes for making the 2018 Asian Games the nation's best-ever outing.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra leading the Indian contingent at Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony. (Photo: PTI)
 Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra leading the Indian contingent at Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: B-Town has heaped praises on the Indian athletes for making the 2018 Asian Games the nation's best-ever outing.

With 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze, the overall haul of 69 medals was the highest-ever. Celebs including Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma among others congratulated the "champion athletes" for the "landmark achievement".

The 'Simmba' star said, "Our champion athletes have killed it at the #AsianGames2018 !! 69 medals!! A landmark achievement!! Here's to inspiring a billion hearts!! JAI HIND!!"

Here's how the other stars celebrated the milestone:

Anushka Sharma: It is such a great feeling to see athletes across the board perform the way they did at the #AsianGames2018 ! Only to greater achievements

Arjun Kapoor: What an incredible feat by our athletes at the #AsianGames2018! 69 medals !!! Such a proud moment for all of us... Here's to many more such inspiring and victorious moments

Bhumi Pednekar: My heart is filled with so much pride! A true display of skills and perseverance. A moment to take pride in, and to get inspired! Congratulations to our Indian athletes for their spectacular achievements at the #AsianGames2018

Tags: asian games 2018

MOST POPULAR

1

Van Gogh was murdered, claims new film

2

Newly married British couple books entire train for honeymoon trip to Nilgiri hills

3

Shahid and Mira are enjoying few days before second child enters family, here’s proof

4

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

5

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Local fishermen participate in the race. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura’s Melghar holds annual boat racing festival

The festival features a night procession of Kandyan dancers, fire twirlers, traditional musicians, acrobatic fire performers and elephants, gathering thousands of tourists and spectators from around the island. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend the Esala Perahera festival in Sri Lanka

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham