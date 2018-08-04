The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 04, 2018 | Last Update : 08:14 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Video: Salman, Shah Rukh Khan reliving Karan Arjun moments will give you all feels

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 4, 2018, 7:06 pm IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2018, 7:05 pm IST

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have always made headlines either for their constant love or fights.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan with Sunita at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)
 Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan with Sunita at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Friends-turned-foes-turned-friends Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have always made headlines either for their constant love or fights.

After their patch-up at Arpita Khan Sharma’s wedding and the viral photo, the two have often come together to promote one another’s movies or even otherwise.

Last year, Shah Rukh had made entry on Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 11’ to promote his movie ‘Raees’, while Badshah returned the favour by doing a cameo in Bhaijaan’s ‘Tubelight’.

Similarly, SRK once again landed on Salman’s show ‘Dus Ka Dum’, most probably to promote ‘Zero’, but his entry was quite hatke.

Coming on a vegetable cart pushed by Salman with the background of ‘Yeh Bandhan Toh’, they gave us major ‘Karan Arjun’ throwback.

Both of them managed to do so even recently at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s grand wedding, singing the song for her mother Sunita Kapoor.

Tags: shah rukh khan, salman khan

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

UK dog owner chases Belgian citizenship for pug to move around Europe after Brexit

2

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

3

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

4

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

5

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham