The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 04, 2018 | Last Update : 10:02 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Salman pairs best with Aishwarya, they were perfect on-screen couple, says Jacqueline

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 4, 2018, 6:01 pm IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2018, 9:28 pm IST

The ‘Race 3’ actress feels the former lovers looked very good in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.'

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’; Jacqueline Fernandez.
  Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’; Jacqueline Fernandez.

Mumbai: That Salman Khan has a soft corner for his actresses, is a known fact.

The superstar has dated some of them like Somy Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif and shares a close bond with the others like Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, Priyanka Chopra, among others.

Among the current lot, Katrina, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah are his favourites, and the fact that he has chosen them for his ‘Da-Bangg Tour’, currently underway in USA-Canada, is testament to it.

While Katrina and Salman set fireworks at the box office with ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, Jacqueline and Daisy recently starred in his ‘Race 3’.

So out of these actresses, who does Salman pair the best with on screen?

This question was posed to Jacqueline in an interview with Filmfare and she didn’t take her own name, and replied, “Aishwarya looked so good with him in ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.’ It’s one of my favourite films of his. It’s the perfect onscreen pairing for me.”

We are sure many others feel the same about the pairing, something audiences have been deprived of since their much public break-up in 2001 and a brief visual in ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.’

But Jacqueline likes her pairing with Salman and revealed that they share an association even before their first film together, ‘Kick.’

“We share a good chemistry. We’re compatible. Salman has known me, not many people know this, from my early days in Bollywood. I was signed for 'Aladin' (2009) when he probably saw me somewhere. He asked me to meet him for 'London Dreams.' After that I’d see him on and off at parties. In the past, he has suggested my name to David Dhawan sir, Sajid Nadiadwala and now Ramesh Taurani for 'Race 3.' And all this without my knowing,” she said.

The superstar also makes an impact whenever Jacqueline feels low, “Whenever I go through a rough patch, I think about Amitji (Bachchan) Salman (Khan), Shah Rukh (Khan). What all these people must have gone through. They go through so much on a daily basis as well.  But they overcome it.  They’re my inspirations. Even Priyanka Chopra has gone through so much. She’s the biggest inspiration to so many of us.  My issues are nothing compared to what a lot of people have been through.”

‘Race 3’ didn’t live up to expectations for Salman-Jacqueline, but we hope ‘Kick 2’ makes up for it whenever it hits the theatres.

Tags: salman khan, aishwarya rai bachchan, jacqueline fernandez, hum dil de chuke sanam
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Sex symbol? Women, men admit having crush on England manager Gareth Southgate

2

Mum shocked as six-year-old daughter takes sex toy to school for show and tell

3

Muslims donate land, money to build temple in Bihar

4

Pakistani reporter goes overboard to cover monsoon floods

5

Ranbir’s Sanju crosses Rs 150 crore-mark in 5 days, all set to beat Salman’s Race 3

more

Editors' Picks

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

more

ALSO FROMLife

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Farmers participate in the race in the belief that participation before ploughing their fields will bring good rain and a better harvest. (Photo: AFP)

Bengal: Farmers take part in a bull race during monsoon festival

Cholita is the style of clothing worn by many of the country's indigenous women. (Photos: AP)

Women parade on catwalk during Miss Cholita beauty pageant

Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as far north as Colombia, indigenous communities along the path of what was once the Incan Empire are gathering for the southern hemisphere's winter solstice to honor the ancient sun god Inti. (Photos: AP)

People across Peru celebrate festival of Inti, the sun god

Hundreds of Hindu holy men perform rituals at the temple for the four day long festival. This mela is also known as Ameti or Tantric fertility festival since it is closely associated with Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India.

Holy men descend to Guwahati for Ambubachi festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham