Monday, Jun 04, 2018 | Last Update : 10:19 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

When Akshay Kumar turned ‘traffic policeman’ to save lives

Published : Jun 4, 2018, 9:41 am IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2018, 9:49 am IST

The actor has joined hands with the Union ministry of Road Transport and Highways to promote road safety.

The picture Akshay Kumar shared on social media.
  The picture Akshay Kumar shared on social media.

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar has joined hands with the Union ministry of Road Transport and Highways to promote road safety through its campaign.

The ‘Padman’ actor on Sunday uploaded a photo in which he is dressed as a traffic police constable along with real-life police personnel, and hoped that the campaign will create awareness about road safety.

"Honoured to associate with @MORTHRoadSafety and take forward the 'Road Safety' movement. I sincerely hope the campaign will bring about a behavioral change towards traffic & road safety and in turn help save precious lives," he tweeted.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways tweeted: "We sincerely appreciate Mr Akshay Kumar for his commitment to the cause of Road Safety. Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha. Let's follow Traffic Rules and save lives."

Akshay will be next seen on the big screen in the sports-drama ‘Gold’ in August this year.

