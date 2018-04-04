The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Karan Johar directs Deepika Padukone for first time but not for a movie

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 4, 2018, 4:11 pm IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2018, 8:03 pm IST

Some time back, Karan Johar confirmed that Deepika Padukone would soon be a part of his chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’.

Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar strike a pose.
 Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar strike a pose.

Mumbai: When speaking about Deepika Padukone’s work, the actress hadn’t worked with Salman Khan or Karan Johar ever, but it looks like she ticked the list with at least one of them.

Karan Johar, who is often seen as a producer rather than a director, went on to direct Deepika, but not for a movie.

Karan turned director for Dharma 2.0’s advertisement, which will feature Deepika Padukone in it.

‘Student Of The Year 2’ director Punit Malhotra had earlier directed Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in some advertisements under Dharma 2.0 banner.

Apart from Punit Malhotra, it looks like Karan Johar and Deepika Padukone have been bonding well, especially over their left profile photo pose.

 

Left profilers! @deepikapadukone 😘❤️

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

