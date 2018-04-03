The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Apr 03, 2018

Entertainment, Bollywood

Baaghi 2 collection report: Tiger Shroff film passes Monday test with flying colours

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 3, 2018, 11:59 am IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2018, 11:57 am IST

‘Baaghi 2’ has collected 12.10 crore net at the box office, taking the total collections to 85.20 crore.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.
 Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's latest actioner 'Baaghi 2' has passed crucial Monday test with flying colours. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the action flick earned Rs 12.10 crore at box office on Monday, therefore bringing up its total collection to Rs 85.20 crore. The movie will soon smash previous records by being one of the quickest to reach the Rs 100 crore mark.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the figures of the film by tweeting, “Despite bandh affecting biz in various states, #Baaghi2 puts up a SUPERB double digit total on Mon… Biz gathered momentum towards evening shows… Speeding towards ₹ 100 cr… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr. Total: ₹ 85.20 cr. India biz.”

Already facing very little competition from ‘Raid’ and ‘Hichki’, the ‘Baaghi 2’ team has nothing to worry about since they will face almost no competition from Irrfan Khan’s next release ‘Blackmail’ and the movie is expected to sustain for a long time, crossing the 100 crore mark easily within its first week.

