Tuesday, Jan 03, 2017 | Last Update : 10:54 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Bollywood celebs to perform at Trump's inauguration

ANI
Published : Jan 3, 2017, 8:55 am IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2017, 9:23 am IST

The President-elect will officially take the oath of office at noon, January 20 at the west front terrace of the US Capitol.

President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
 President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Republican Hindu Coalition India Ambassador and Trump supporter Manasvi Mamgai said on Monday that many Bollywood celebrities will be performing at the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump swearing in as the 45th president of the United States on January 20.

“You will see Bollywood biggies, Bollywood entertainment and all the 'Jhatkas' & 'Matkas' at the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20,” actress and Former Miss India, Manasvi said.

She added that Trump is going to be the best USA President for India so far as he has shown vocal support.

The President-elect will officially take the oath of office at noon, January 20 at the west front terrace of the US Capitol.

Trump's inaugural committee released an initial list of groups that have accepted an invitation to take part in the inaugural parade following the swearing-in.

There will be more than 8,000 participants from 40 organisations, the committee said in a statement.

Tags: donald trump, white house, bollywood, manasvi mamgai
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Now, apply for Haj using an app

2

Deepika adorably welcomes Vin Diesel to India in Hindi

3

Dog attacks family trying to dress it in sweater

4

This sex machines museum in Prague is the first of its kind

5

Crocodile bites selfie-seeking French tourist in Thailand

more

Editors' Picks

The government on Monday clarified that customers have the right to say no to the service charge if they are not happy with the dining experience.(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Diners can now decide if they want to pay service charge, says govt

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Drunk men molest women in front of cops on New Year

Mohammad Kaif has drawn a lot of flak on Twitter, for posting a picture of himself doing Suryanamaskar. (Photo: PTI)

Mohammad Kaif gets trolled for doing yoga, gives befitting reply

Following Carrie's death, her mother also suffered a heart stroke and succumbed to it. (Photo: AP)

Carrie Fisher's death devastated Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill

Mitron might not sound the same again (Photo: AFP)

Beer pints in pubs at Rs 31 every time Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Photoshop battle over produce worker admiring his work

Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Patients at Brazilian hospital get special 'pet therapy'

Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016

With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records

While everything that glitters made a come back in 2016, trends like hidden rainbow hair and hologhraphic lip gloss ruled as social media became a platform for spreading the word (Photo: Instagram)

Yearender 2016: Hottest beauty trends this year

The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham