Cyclone Ockhi toll rises to 12, over 1,200 moved to camps

PTI
Published : Dec 2, 2017, 4:50 am IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2017, 4:52 am IST

Chief minister K. Palaniswami announced a solatium of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the victims, an official release said.

A woman wades through a flooded street in Kanyakumari district’s Suchindram. (Photo: PTI)
 A woman wades through a flooded street in Kanyakumari district’s Suchindram. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai/Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains continued to batter coastal areas of Kerala and south Tamil Nadu on Friday, crippling normal life, even as Cyclone Ockhi lay centered about 80km north-northeast of Minicoy in Lakshadweep.

The death toll in the two states in rain-related incidents rose to 12 on Friday.

As the toll due to Cyclone Ockhi in Kanyakumari district mounted to five on Friday, a low pressure system over the South Andaman Sea is expected to turn into a depression in the next 48 hours, which may bring more rain to Tamil Nadu.

A report from Thiruvanathapuram said as many as 218 fishermen from Kerala, stranded in the sea off the coast due to inclement weather conditions, were brought safely to the shore on Friday even as the death toll rose to seven in the state.

In Chennai, Mr Palaniswami took stock of the situation. An official release said over 1,200 persons affected by the heavy rain in Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts, have been lodged in relief camps.

To expedite relief works in the worst hit Kanyakumari, two teams of National Disaster Response Force and seven teams of state disaster response agency have been deputed.

In Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts, heavy rains and gusty winds uprooted 579 trees, it said, adding, efforts are on to remove them. “A well marked low pressure is lying over South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood. It is expected to concentrate into a depression in the next 48 hours,” regional meteorological centre director S. Balachandran said.   

