The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 02, 2018 | Last Update : 10:22 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan wearing the lawsuit lands him in trouble, see how

ANI
Published : Nov 2, 2018, 7:45 am IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2018, 7:45 am IST

The veteran faced a similar situation when a jewellery advertisement featuring him and his daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan
 Amitabh Bachchan

The Bar Council of Delhi has issued a legal notice to Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Everest Masala, YouTube, and a media house for using a lawyer's attire in an advertisement.

The notice stated that respondents have failed to take due precautions before using the lawyer's attire and are liable for legal action for telecasting the advertisement without any authority.

'You are required to immediately stop all such advertisements and also give an undertaking to the Bar Council of Delhi, Bar Council of India and other states Bar Councils that the lawyers' attire shall not be used in any advertisement in future,' read the notice.

The Bar Council also asked the respondents to furnish an undertaking in 10 days, failing which further action will be initiated.

In the commercial, Big B can be seen sitting in his dressing room, wearing a lawyer's suit, as two junior artists enter and offer him Pav Bhaji. After eating the meal, the actor applauds the food and the spices used in preparation.

The veteran faced a similar situation when a jewellery advertisement featuring him and his daughter Shweta Bachchan had to be withdrawn after legal action was threatened against them for portraying bank employees in a negative light.

Tags: amitabh bachchan

MOST POPULAR

1

I don't like 'women-oriented' term, says 'Shakeela' star Richa Chadha

2

Happy birthday SRK: Superstar takes time out to greet fans outside Mannat at midnight

3

96-yr-old Karthiyani Amma, who scored 98 marks in exam, felicitated by Kerala CM

4

Bollywood taking the right step with #MeToo, affirms Parvathy of Qarib Qarib Singlle

5

OnePlus 6T gets new system update, bug fixes and security patch for Nov 2018

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Halloween is observed in several countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: The creepy, crawly and scary take to streets celebrating Halloween

From a lion cub born in a garage to a baby octopus, returning bighorn sheep and lemurs, here are animals who grabbed eyeballs this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Texan chilli, to brussel sprouts, roasted salmon and shepherd's pie, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Food pics for the hungry soul

Sao Paulo's 46th Fashion Week, is underway this week featuring a new venue, a new format, and debut of four new labels. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Sao Paolo Fashion Week sees Brazil in a flurry of designs and colours

The race is the highlight of the annual week-long buffalo festival held in the coastal town of Chonburi which is now into its 147th year (Photo: AFP)

Buffaloes battle it out on dirt tracks in Thailand's annual racing festival

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham