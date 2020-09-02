Sushant death case: Alleged drug dealer in NCB net

The best quality of bud is sold at the rate of about Rs 5,000 per gram

The guest house at Kalina in Santacruz where CBI team probing the Sushant death case is staying in Mumbai. — PTI photo

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested an alleged contraband dealer who has "links" with the drugs trafficking case pertaining to the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said.

The man identified as Zaid is understood to be involved in the supply of narcotics like bud or curated marijuana to the high-end party circles of Mumbai.

The best quality of bud is sold at the rate of about Rs 5,000 per gram, NCB officials said.

Agency sleuths claimed he was arrested after they obtained some "vital leads" into the narcotics case registered against Rajput's live-partner Rhea Chakraborty and others.

The agency last week had arrested two men for alleged drug trafficking in the western metropolis and it is understood that the leads against the detained man came after questioning them.

Some more such operators based in Maharashtra, Delhi and Goa are under the scanner of the agency, they said.

A special NCB team from Delhi, headed by deputy director (operations) K P S Malhotra, is camping in the city to take forward this probe. The team also includes agency officers from Mumbai and has been constituted by NCB Director General Rakesh Asthana.

The agency filed a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) after the Enforcement Directorate, also probing the death case of the 34-year-old actor, shared with it a report after it cloned two mobile phones of Rhea.

As per officials, the mobile phone chats and messages indicated procurement and consumption of drugs and these leads were shared by the ED with the NCB and the CBI.