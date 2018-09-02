Farhan Akhtar to give 'Happy' treat to his fans this month, see photo

The multi-talented actor is currently on a musical tour in the USA, along with musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Seems like the fans of actor, filmmaker and singer Farhan Akhtar are up for a treat this month.

The 'Rock On' star has hinted at a new single in his recent Instagram post.

Farhan posted a picture of himself being recorded and captioned it, "Happy September. Guess who's releasing a new single this month? #newmusic #funtimes #expressyourself"

Currently, he is on a musical tour in the USA, along with musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

The multi-talented actor is well known for 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and will next be seen in Shonali Bose's debut directorial 'The Sky Is Pink', alongside Priyanka Chopra.