

Actor-Producer Arbaaz Khan summoned by Mumbai Police in IPL betting case

Published : Jun 2, 2018, 1:06 am IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2018, 5:39 am IST

Arbaaz Khan
Mumbai: The Thane crime branch’s anti-extortion cell (AEC) on Friday summoned Arbaaz Khan, Bollywood actor-cum-producer and brother of Salman Khan, for questioning in the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket, which was busted on May 16 in Dombivali.

Arbaaz has been asked to visit the Thane CB office to record his statement after his name allegedly cropped up during the interrogation of bookie Sonu Jalan, aka Sonu Malad, who was arrested earlier this week by the police.

According to sources, the AEC found pictures and the contact number of Arbaaz, along with a few other Bollywood personalities, contractors, bookies and builders from Jalan’s diary. The police also suspect that Arbaaz had allegedly placed bets during the recently concluded 11th season of the IPL.

Pradeep Sharma, senior police inspector from AEC, Thane said, “It cropped up during the probe that Arbaaz was being threatened by Jalan as the latter had lost money in one of the matches.” Inspector Sharma
added, “We have also found a diary, which includes the numbers of other bookies along with Bollywood celebrities, contractors and builders. In addition, Jalan had also arranged a meeting in Dubai, where Arbaaz was present.”

The police has sent summons to Arbaaz at his Bandra residence to ascertain his role in the betting scam. He has been asked to be present at the Thane crime branch’s office on Saturday, where he will be asked questions about his association with Jalan, and if he had placed any bets in the recent IPL matches.

The police believes that some more Bollywood personalities could be involved as they had placed and participated in the betting ring run by Jalan. As the probe progresses, these names will come out gradually.

Jalan and the four others were arrested for allegedly running a betting ring during the 11th season of the IPL and were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Bombay Gambling Act, IT Act and Indian Telegraph Act, on May 16 during a raid at a shop in Shanti Sadan, Dombivli (east). They were caught betting online as well as on their mobile phones during the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab played at Wankhede stadium.

