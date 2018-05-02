The Asian Age | News



Akshay Kumar defends wife Twinkle over 'Rustom' uniform auction controversy

ANI
Published : May 2, 2018, 9:44 am IST
Updated : May 2, 2018, 9:43 am IST

Twinkle Khanna had earlier said that she believes in taking legal action instead of retaliating with "violent threat" online.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna.
 Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday defended his wife Twinkle Khanna, who is being trolled for auctioning naval uniform from the film "Rustom".

Addressing the media at New India Conclave here, Akshay said, "Of course I stand by her, whatever we are doing is for a good cause. I am with my wife... Mujhey Kuch fark nahi padta kon kya bolta hai (I don't care about who says what)."

Producer-author and entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna said on April 29 that she believes in taking legal action instead of retaliating with "violent threat" online.

"As a society do we really think it's all right to threaten a woman with bodily harm for trying to raise funds for a charity by auctioning a uniform used in a movie, a piece of film memorabilia," Khanna said on micro-blogging site Twitter while replying to a troll.

The report about the auctioning of the uniform from the movie was first posted by Akshay himself on his social media handle, followed by a post from his wife Twinkle. According to both of them, the auction will go towards the cause of animal welfare.

The movie "Rustom" for which Akshay won a National Award was based on the real life incident of naval officer K.M. Nanavati and businessman Prem Ahuja.

Tags: akshay kumar, twinkle khanna

