Saturday, Feb 02, 2019 | Last Update : 12:48 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Molestation case filed against DID Season 1 winner Salman Yusuff Khan

ANI
Published : Feb 2, 2019, 11:06 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2019, 11:13 am IST

The victim, a dancer herself, alleged that Salman with his brother, tried to behave inappropriately with her on two separate occasions.

Salman Yusuff Khan. (Photo: Twitter)
 Salman Yusuff Khan. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: A molestation case has been filed against popular dancer Salman Yusuf Khan on January 30 at the Oshiwara Police Station.

The victim, a dancer herself, alleged that Salman, along with his brother, tried to behave inappropriately with her on two separate occasions.

According to the FIR filed, the victim was approached by the dancer's manager while she was in London for work in August 2018. Subsequently, she met Salman at a coffee shop in Oshiwara Andheri, where he offered her an opportunity to perform in Bollywood Park, Dubai with him.

The victim claimed that Salman "touched her inappropriately" on the day she was offered the opportunity after he offered to drop her home. When she objected to Salman's behaviour, the dancer, she said, claimed that such things happened in Bollywood.

The FIR filed by the victim further goes on to add that following the incident, she got a call from the dancer's manager regarding the work and left for Dubai on August 20, along with her dance group.
The victim alleges that, while in Dubai, Salman asked her, on August 30, to accompany him to Bollywood park resort in Bahrain, for another show.

As soon as they reached the airport, Salman allegedly introduced her to his cousin brother, who, along with Salman, allegedly touched her inappropriately on their journey back to Dubai via car on November 3.

The victim alleged that Salman and his team harassed her and her troupe for days after the incident, and even threatened her with dire consequences. He allegedly forcefully made them terminate their contracts and on November 10 sent her and her troupe flight tickets back to Mumbai when they refused to budge.

These incidents of harassment prompted the victim to file a case against the dancer and his brother.

Notably, Salman, who rose to fame for his participation in popular reality shows, has also had subsequent stints in Bollywood.

Tags: salman yusuff khan, dance india dance season 1, sexual harassment

Latest From Entertainment

Director Sangeeta Dutta, a close friend of “Ritu” from university days, says that she started working on Bird of Dusk as soon as she finished editing a book on him, Rituparno Ghosh: Cinema, Gender and Art.

Bird of Dusk takes an intimate look at a filmmaker and an icon

Sonam Kapoor looks real as a small town girl but is limited in her role by way of a reclusive and withdrawn girl who doesn’t lead a complete life.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga movie review: Tentative attempt to promote a bold idea!

The content is so genuine and simple that from teenager to elderly, both can relate to it.

The Good Place to be!

The play depicts the mindset of modern-day couples whose lives are woven in the fragile fabric of mistrust.

Batting for a second innings

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

India criticized for online policing by Google, Facebook

2

MWC 2019: New smartphone with 18,000mAh battery, folding display

3

Net neutrality: Tech companies, states spar with govt

4

British man breaks into funeral home, has sex with a dead body, jailed for 6 years

5

Electric future: Will Formula 1 be on track?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham