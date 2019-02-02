Saturday, Feb 02, 2019 | Last Update : 03:02 PM IST

'Manikarnika' star Kangana takes a dig at Krish: Crying, jealousy won't help you

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 2, 2019, 1:26 pm IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2019, 1:26 pm IST

Kangana was asked about statements made by director Krish, actors Sonu Sood, Mishti and writer Apurva Asrani regarding the film.

Kangana Ranaut.
Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut has finally broken her silence over the directorial credit issues demanded by filmmaker Krish for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Apparently, Kangana was asked about the statements made by director Krish, actors Sonu Sood, Mishti Chakravarty and writer Apurva Asrani regarding the film. On this Kangana stated, "I would suggest Krish, to take Sonu Sood, Mishti Chakraborty and Apurva Asrani and make a film to teach me a lesson.”

Kangana further told a reporter as she was exiting the Mumbai airport on Friday after enjoying a vacation with family in Switzerland, "It is wrong of Krish to attack me like that. If he is right, then he can go ahead and prove it. Talking to the media won’t help him. Manikarnika is out and fortunately or unfortunately, I have directed the film. The film is out there and nothing can be done about it. To all those people who are saying that my role has been cut or I have edited a scene, I would like to say that whatever place I have achieved, whether as an actor or 3 times National award winner or filmmaker, I have got it myself and my father hasn’t given it to me. Get this position on your own and by crying, it won’t help anyone.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She added by saying, "I have taken all the final decisions. If Krish left the film in my hands, then it is my prerogative as a director to take the final calls. And to all those who are struggling in life, they should take inspiration from me. They won’t get anything by feeling jealous or by attacking me.”

For those who are uninitiated, Krish has alleged that Manikarnika was snatched from his hands by Kangana and disputed the Queen actress' claims of directing 70 per cent film. Apurva Asrani too mentioned in a tweet that he had experienced a similar situation on their film Simran. Mishti and Sonu Sood have voiced their disapproval for how their character was cut in the film. Sonu had left the project midway and was replaced by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Meanwhile, Manikarnika has received a positive response at the box office. The film has made more than Rs 60 crore at the box office. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa and others.

