Pakistan lifts ban on Indian films with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Published : Feb 2, 2017, 12:03 pm IST
'Kaabil' is the first Indian film to release in Pakistan after the country lifted ban on Bollywood films.

 Pakistan is opening up to Bollywood films once again with 'Kaabil'

Mumbai: 'Kaabil' is finally releasing in Pakistan. Jubilant producer, Rakesh Roshan took to Twitter to announce the exciting news on Tuesday evening.

He posted, "Yes it's true! Kaabil releasing tonight in Karachi at 11pm & shows starting tomorrow across Pakistan."

The makers of the film, 'Kaabil' have been vocal about the biased distribution of screens as 40 percent was allotted to their film, while 60 percent was given to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees'. Hence, they couldn’t churn out enough box-office collection as per their estimation.

But in a recent turn of events in Pakistan- lifting ban on Bollywood movies, 'Kaabil' will be the releasing all over the country. Now, that is a great piece of news.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, 'Kaabil' also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in lead roles.

